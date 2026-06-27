Amit Shah Launches Bharat Taxi In Gujarat, Says Other Apps Exploit Drivers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially launched the cooperative-model ride-hailing platform, Bharat Taxi, in Gujarat, marking a massive shift in India's rapidly growing mobility sector.

Speaking at the launch event, Shah emphasised that taxis have evolved from a luxury into an everyday household necessity for millions of citizens. He noted how the sector has expanded significantly, highlighting that even two-wheelers now function as taxis across major events like the Kumbh Mela.

Taking direct aim at existing private ride-hailing aggregators, the home minister accused corporate apps of systematically exploiting their workforce. He stated that he prefers to call transport operators saarthis rather than drivers, emphasising their vital role in the economy. Shah has alleged that private companies historically pocketed major shares of profits, arbitrarily cancelled operator registrations, and designed systems that routinely harassed workers.

To counter this corporate dominance, the government facilitated a cooperative framework inspired by the highly successful Amul dairy model. The home minister guaranteed that this new alternative ensures a fair system where neither the customer nor the provider faces exploitation. Shah proudly announced that 7 lakh drivers have already become shareholders and co-owners of the cooperative enterprise, securing long-term financial stability.

"Other apps used to exploit the drivers," Shah stated during his address. "I give you a guarantee that this will not happen in Bharat Taxi. Today, I say with pride that 7 lakh drivers are owners of the company. They will get respect, as well as security and prosperity."

Following successful trial runs in various regions, the platform formalised its presence in the state by signing crucial memorandums of understanding with key entities, including the Ahmedabad Airport and the local municipal corporation. The app is set to operate across multiple vehicle segments in Gujarat, including two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and four-wheelers.

Addressing recent media reports regarding pricing disparities, Shah dismissed allegations that the new platform charges higher rates. He criticised competing applications for temporarily slashing their prices, describing it as a predatory strategy meant to bankrupt the cooperative newcomer and force it out of the market.

"The pattern of lowering prices adopted by other apps is designed to bankrupt Bharat Taxi so that Bharat Taxi leaves the market," Shah remarked, challenging the private monopolies. "For how long will you keep doing this? Neither will Bharat Taxi get tired, nor will it leave the battlefield. Bharat Taxi is here to stay, and it will certainly succeed."

The Home Minister placed the ultimate responsibility for the platform's long-term growth on both the operators and the public, drawing parallels to past cooperative successes. He reminded the audience that cooperative models are fully capable of thriving alongside corporate entities if supported by the community.

"Making Bharat Taxi successful is a very big responsibility of the saarthi," Shah concluded. "Making Bharat Taxi successful is the responsibility of both the saarthi and the customers. Did Amul not have to face competition from the private sectors? But look at how successful it is today."