Amit Shah Is Doing Well, Will Be Discharged Soon, Says BJP

"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.

All India | | Updated: January 17, 2019 14:41 IST
Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of chest congestion. (File)


New Delhi: 

BJP president Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said on Thursday.

The BJP chief had informed people about his illness on Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital had said.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited AIIMS Thursday to enquire about Mr Shah's health.

According to AIIMS sources, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. He was admitted in the old private ward.

Union minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders visited AIIMS on Wednesday night. 

