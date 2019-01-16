BJP Chief Amit Shah Down With Swine Flu, Being Treated At Delhi's AIIMS

Updated: January 16, 2019 22:18 IST
BJP Chief Amit Shah Down With Swine Flu, Being Treated At Delhi's AIIMS

Amit Shah had offered prayers at Ahmedabad's Jagannath temple on Tuesday.


New Delhi: 

BJP's national chief Amit Shah is down with swine flu and is getting treated at AIIMS in the national capital. Hope to get well soon, the BJP chief tweeted.

"I have swine flu and treatment is on. By God's grace, your love and wishes, will recover soon," Mr Shah said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first ones to react and tweeted Amit Shah that he will pray for his speedy recovery.

Reports suggest that union minister Arun Jaitley is also unwell. The 66-year-old finance minister is in the US for a "regular medical check-up" following a kidney transplant last year, news agency Reuters reported.

