Amit Shah Approves Release Of Rs 180 Crore To Flood-Hit Himachal

He approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the SDRF.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of Rs 180 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh.

The release of funds will help the state government undertake relief measures for affected people during the monsoon, an official statement issued here said.

The home minister approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the SDRF, amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, it said.

To support those affected in Himachal Pradesh, the central government had released the first installment of the central share of Rs 180.40 crore to the state from the SDRF on July 10 for relief measures immediate in nature.

To deal with the situation caused due to flash floods and floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the central government has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the state government to meet the situation efficiently, the statement said.

In total, 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operations.

One column of the 1 PARA SF and the 205 Army Aviation Squadron have also been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. Two MI-17V5 helicopter have been deployed for evacuation missions, the statement said.

The central government has also constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh government. The IMCTs would commence field visits on July 17.

The statement said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already released of Rs 10,031.20 crore as central share of SDRF to 27 states during the year 2023-24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)