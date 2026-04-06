Ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's Son Gets Life Term In 2003 Murder Case

In a major development in one of Chhattisgarh's most high-profile political murder cases, the Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced former MLA Amit Jogi to life imprisonment in the 2003 killing of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

A Special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma overturned the 2007 trial court verdict that had acquitted Jogi, while hearing multiple petitions together including the CBI's appeal, a revision plea by the complainant Satish Jaggi, and a petition seeking enhancement of sentence.

The High Court convicted Amit Jogi under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302/34 (murder with common intention), and 427/34 of the IPC, sentencing him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000. In case of default, he will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

In a strongly worded judgment, the Court observed that when multiple accused are charged in the same crime and the evidence against them is identical, selective acquittal of one accused is unjustified without distinct and compelling grounds. The bench emphasized that differential treatment in such cases undermines the principles of justice.

The Court has directed Amit Jogi son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi to surrender within three weeks.

Challenging the High Court verdict, Amit Jogi has moved the Supreme Court, which has admitted the matter for hearing. However, no interim relief has been granted so far. The case is scheduled to be heard on April 20.

Ramavatar Jaggi, a prominent NCP leader and close associate of former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, was shot dead in Raipur on June 4, 2003. The case, initially treated as a robbery by local police, was later handed over to the CBI in January 2004 after allegations of bias in the investigation.

The CBI alleged a larger criminal conspiracy involving Amit Jogi and others, including Yahya Dhebar, Abhay Goyal, and Firoz Siddiqui.

In 2007, a special CBI court acquitted Amit Jogi, giving him the benefit of doubt, while convicting several others. However, the acquittal was challenged by Jaggi's son, Satish Jaggi, leading to prolonged legal proceedings.

The case saw multiple rounds of litigation, with the Supreme Court eventually directing a fresh and comprehensive hearing by the High Court.

Apart from Amit Jogi, 28 individuals have been found guilty in the case, including two then-serving CSPs, a Station House Officer, and key accused such as Yahya Dhebar the brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar and alleged shooter Chiman Singh.

Two accused had turned approvers during the trial.

During the High Court proceedings, the complainant's counsel argued that the murder was part of a politically backed conspiracy and that crucial evidence had been destroyed during the initial stages of the investigation.