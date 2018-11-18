Amid Row Over Rape Remark, ML Khattar Says Statement Was 'Twisted'

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar issued a clarification on Sunday. (File)

Amid controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his statement had been twisted and insisted there should not be any politics on the issue.

"(My) statement has been twisted. I had said which is on record and I will again state it that during investigation in such cases, it was revealed that about 80 per cent of incidents took place between known. ...But there is a need to bring awareness in the society. There should not be any politics on this issue," Mr Khattar said.

Mr Khattar had courted a controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, with the Congress condemning the statement, saying the state government's "anti-women mindset" was exposed.

At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Mr Khattar said: "The incidents of rape have not increased. Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."

"The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other.

"In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue) an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Mr Khattar had said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had termed the statement deplorable.

"Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark.

"Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Mr Surjewala had tweeted.



