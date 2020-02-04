Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Air India To Suspend Flights To Hong Kong From February 8: Report

In view of the Coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong from Feb 8

Air India today said that it is suspending flights to Hong Kong from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new Coronavirus.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said, "In view of the Coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020."

The deadly virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, is rapidly spreading to other countries. Hong Kong today reported the death of a patient being treated for the virus.

Earlier, IndiGo suspended all three flights between India and China.

Air India suspended its Delhi-Shanghai flight and curtailed the flight operations on the Delhi-Hong Kong route. From February 8, it will be suspending operations on Delhi-Hong Kong route too.

