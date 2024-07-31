Amid Caste Row, Anurag Thakur Shares Old Video To Hit Out At Akhilesh Yadav

Rahul Gandhi had claimed Mr Thakur had insulted him.

Amid a heated controversy over former minister Anurag Thakur's caste remarks in Lok Sabha, the Hamirpur MP on Wednesday took to social media and shared a video of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in response to his question: "How can one ask about caste?"

The video shared by the BJP MP is a compilation of instances when the Kannauj MP and SP chief asked journalists about their caste. The undated video shows Akhilesh Yadav asking about the caste of a journalist.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and his caste jibe, apparently at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) stirred up a hornet's nest in the Opposition ranks, the fallout of which could be seen in Wednesday's House proceedings as well.

As the House began its proceedings on Wednesday, the Opposition benches created a ruckus over BJP MP's caste remarks and demanded an apology. They also resorted to slogan-shouting. Reports suggest that the Congress is also mulling a privilege motion against Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur's speech, while responding to Rahul Gandhi's assertions on ‘Mahabharata and Chakravyuh' is drawing accolades from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the Hamirpur MP for putting the INDIA bloc on the mat with his fiery counters.

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must-hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," the Prime Minister wrote sharing his Lok Sabha speech.

Anurag Thakur cited excerpts from a book authored by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to hit out at the previous dispensations and also dubbed the LoP as the ‘Leader of propaganda'.

What left the Congress-led INDIA bloc fuming and protesting furiously was this remark: 'Those unaware of their caste are talking about caste-based census'.

The remark resulted in angry protests by the Opposition benches, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi also stood up and demanded to be allowed to intervene, claiming that he was abused and insulted by the BJP MP.

"You can insult me as much as you want, do it every day. But don't forget that we (the Opposition) will get the Bill (on Caste Census) passed here (in Parliament)," Rahul Gandhi said in response.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)