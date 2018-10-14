Amid Calls For Resignation, #MeToo-Accused MJ Akbar Says Statement Later

#MeToo: MJ Akbar has been accused of sex harassment by nearly a dozen women

Union minister MJ Akbar returned from Nigeria this morning amid calls for his resignation after nearly a dozen women journalists accused him of sexual harassment when he worked as a newspaper editor. In response to questions from journalists at the Delhi airport, Mr Akbar said, "There will be a statement later on".



There have been conflicting reports since on whether he has sent in his resignation. Sources say given the allegations against him, his job is no longer guaranteed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a call on the matter.



The women who have accused Mr Akbar of sexual harassment in the #MeToo campaign sweeping the nation are mostly journalists who worked with him or appeared for job interviews when he was editor.



The accusations started flowing in after journalist Priya Ramani tweeted on October 8 that Mr Akbar was the man who had harassed her in an incident she shared in an article for Vogue India a year ago, when the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US triggered the #MeToo movement.



The women who have spoken out against MJ Akbar, as part of the #MeToo movement include Prerna Singh Bindra, Ghazala Wahab, Shutapa Paul, Anju Bharti, Suparna Sharma, Shuma Raha, Malini Bhupta, Kanika Gahlout, Kadambari M Wade, Majlie de Puy Kamp.



The BJP has not commented on the charges, though individual ministers have supported the movement.



Union minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi has asked for an investigation against him. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said "MJ Akbar should resign if the charges are proven".



On Thursday, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani said, "Anybody who is speaking out should in no way be shamed, victimised or mocked". Asked about Mr Akbar, she said, "I think that it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement, not for me as I was not present there".



Several political parties such as the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have demanded Mr Akbar's removal as minister.