Fresh Sexual Assault Charges On Harvey Weinstein

Previously charged with rape and sexual assault against two different women, he faces an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree.

World | | Updated: July 02, 2018 21:17 IST
The new charges are punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years. (File)

New York: 

A New York grand jury has charged disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein with additional sexual assault charges in a case dating back to 2006, prosecutors announced Monday.

Previously charged with rape and sexual assault against two different women, he faces an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault against a third woman.

The new charges are punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

