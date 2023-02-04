Amid Assam Child Marriage Crackdown, A Suicide And Protests

Relatives of men arrested for alleged child marriage outside Mayong police station in Morigaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the clampdown against child marriage in the state will continue. Over 2,000 people have been arrested in the massive crackdown on child marriages in Assam.

A woman allegedly died by suicide over fears her father would be arrested as she was married off when she was a minor. Another woman came to a police station and threatened to die by suicide unless her husband and father, who were arrested yesterday, were released.

In Dhubri district's Tamarhat, hundreds of women surrounded a police station and blocked the highway in protest against the arrested of a man on charges of child marriage.

The massive police crackdown against child marriage continued today in Assam with 2,258 arrested in 4,074 cases across the state. Mr Sarma said the crackdown on child marriage will continue and if needed, will go on till the 2026 Assam assembly polls.

Mr Sarma's statement comes at a time when hundreds of protested in front of a police station in Assam's Dhubri district against the arrest of people whom they claimed as "innocent".

The woman who died by suicide was from Assam's South-Salamara Mancachar district. She was a mother of two children and her husband died of COVID-19.

In the second incident, a 23-year-old woman came to Golakganj police station and threatened to die by suicide if her husband and father were not released.

"The crackdown against child marriage will continue till the next assembly polls. Strict action will be taken against those involved in child marriage," Mr Sarma told reporters.

"The sections are different. For below 14 years, section will be non-bailable and above 14 years section will be bailable. We have tracked down 8,100 people involved in child marriage cases. After arrests, awareness will be created against this social menace," Mr Sarma said.

"Before the 2026 assembly polls, the crackdown against child marriage will continue and in Assam no child marriage will take place. Long term steps will be taken to control the Kazi," Mr Sarma said.

The highest arrests were in Biswanath, Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Hojai.

Tension prevailed at Tamarhat police station in Dhubri over the detention of a man on charges of child marriage. Hundreds of women blocked the police station and highways.

The police had arrested Muktar Hussain from Tamarhat yesterday on charges of giving marriage certificates to minors.

Hundreds of women from his family and others in the village protested saying he was only a tailor and not linked with any Kazi.