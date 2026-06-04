Amid Annamalai In-Or-Out Buzz, BJP's 'No Resignation' Clarification

Is the Bharatiya Janata Party staring at a split in Tamil Nadu in the wake of the poll drubbing at the hands of flamboyant Vijay? The BJP's answer was an emphatic "no", as it projected unity in its Tamil Nadu unit, claiming its former poster boy, K Annamalai, neither submitted his resignation letter nor is drawing up plans for a new political outfit.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran played down reports that K Annamalai will launch a people's movement that will culminate in a political party.

Then why was the former Tamil Nadu chief in Delhi, meeting senior BJP politicians? Nagendran has an explanation, but rather a feeble one, often offered to delay, if not limit, political damage.

He said his visit to the national capital was primarily to meet Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding fertiliser-related issues. He also met the BJP general secretaries, he admitted.

The BJP leader, however, categorically rejected reports of a rift between him and Annamalai.

Also read: Annamalai In Or Out? Inside Scoop On His Meeting With Amit Shah

K Annamalai Sidelined?

Contradictory information is coming from the Annamalai camp. Per sources close to him, he is all set to chart a political course away from the BJP. In fact, he will reveal his plans to the public tomorrow, June 5.

The sources said he is preparing to launch a people's movement aimed at identifying, training and grooming young leaders across Tamil Nadu, with plans to eventually transform it into a political party.

Myriad reasons are responsible for his disenchantment with the BJP.

The sources said he was disappointed after being removed as the state president. He was also miffed with the BJP's decision to revive its alliance with the AIADMK, a move he had opposed. He envisaged an independent political course for the party in Tamil Nadu.

His argument for his alliance reluctance was perceived resistance from sections of the BJP and AIADMK leaders during his statewide padayatra, which had significantly boosted his public profile.

That he was not offered a big party role, and he chose not to contest the 2026 assembly polls, triggered speculation of him being sidelined. His hopes for a national role as assured were also dashed. In the end, he also declined, sources say, the Rajya Sabha berth the party offered him.

Also read: 'Want Cordial Separation': What Annamalai Told BJP President Nitin Nabin

BJP's Clarification

Nainar Nagendran clarified reports of Annamalai's sidelining, claiming the latter had actively campaigned across constituencies and extensively used a helicopter to cover the state.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer, was appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president in 2021 and emerged as one of the party's most visible faces in the state.

Earlier this week, sources told NDTV that he told the party he wanted to part ways on cordial terms. The party leadership is hoping to convince Annamalai to stay, but according to sources, he has made up his mind.