1 Shot Dead, 5 Injured In Firing Over Verbal Duel On Speeding In UP

A man was shot dead, while five others were injured following a dispute over speeding. (Representational)

A man was shot dead, while five others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Sunday following a dispute over speeding.

"There was a dispute over speeding of a vehicle in Musafirkhana police station area of the district. The matter escalated, and firing took place. Surendra Pandey (40) was shot dead. Five injured persons are undergoing treatment at the community health centre," police official Dinesh Singh said.



The official also informed that four people involved in the incident were arrested, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.