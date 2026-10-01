Ambulance Stopped For Convoy, Himanta Sarma Apologises To Patient, Family

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma apologised to a patient and his family after an ambulance was halted to make way for his convoy. Taking action quickly, the government has suspended four police personnel who were on duty in that area. They had stopped the ambulance to make way for the Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Today in Silchar, an ambulance was halted to make way for my convoy. This is unacceptable, and I apologise to the patient and their family. No Chief Minister's passage should EVER take precedence over a life in need of urgent care".

"My directions that VIP movement must not disrupt ordinary citizens have been clear. That they were not implemented is deeply troubling.I have asked the concerned officials to take firm action against those responsible and to constitute an inquiry," he said.

"Let this be a clear warning: The directives on the CM's convoy shall be enforced in letter and spirit. Anyone found violating it will face strict consequences," the post added.

In January 2022, Sarma had publicly reprimanded the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon Nisarg Hivare for stopping traffic for his convoy.