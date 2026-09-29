No Bridge Over River, Assam School Children Still Depend On Boats

School children in Chengajan Gowala village in Assam's Dhemaji district are still relying on small boats to get to school, as the area remains without a permanent bridge over the Lali River and Buri Sauti. Residents say the daily crossing is not only inconvenient but also poses a safety risk.

The village falls under the Jonai Assembly constituency. Students of Chengajan Kaivarta M.E. School and children from nearby areas depend on boats to cross the waterways on their way to school.

Speaking to ANI, local resident Chandan Majhi said strong currents and the limited availability of boats often create problems for villagers. "When children are taken across the river in a small boat, there is always a fear that they may fall into the water," he said.

Majhi said boats sometimes take a long time to return, forcing people to wait for hours. When no boat is available, children are unable to reach school on time, which affects their studies.

The problem is not limited to schoolchildren. Patients, pregnant women, farmers, traders and other residents also rely on the boats to cross the river. Villagers said the lack of a boat during a medical emergency can make it difficult to take patients to hospital or get medicines on time.

Residents have also demanded better healthcare facilities in the area, including a sub-health centre and veterinary services. They said farmers and livestock owners often have to depend on doctors travelling from other areas.

Villagers have raised concerns over accidents during river crossings. They said a girl reportedly fell into the river and died a few days ago. The incident could not be independently verified.

Residents said a permanent bridge at the confluence of the Lali River and Buri Sauti would make travel safer and improve connectivity. They claimed that the demand has been raised with the concerned departments, as well as MLA Bhubon Pegu and MP Pradan Baruah. However, despite assurances, the bridge has not yet been built.

The use of boats by schoolchildren in Jonai has been reported earlier as well, reflecting the long-standing connectivity problems in the area.

Villagers now want a permanent solution so children can reach school safely and residents can access healthcare and other essential services without depending on boats.