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Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action After Patrol Team Attacked In Arunachal

The attack happened at 6.30 am when soldiers of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on

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Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action After Patrol Team Attacked In Arunachal
Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42, who was killed in action
Guwahati:

An Assam Rifles soldier was killed in action and four others were injured after their patrol was attacked by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, along the border with Myanmar.

The attack happened at 6.30 am when soldiers of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on.

The soldier who was killed in action was Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42. The injured soldiers are being treated in a military hospital.

Initial information indicated the attack was likely carried out by insurgents of the NSCN K-YA faction.

Security forces have launched an operation in the area to neutralise the insurgents, officials said.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region.

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Assam Rifles, Arunachal Pradesh, Myanmar
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