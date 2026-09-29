Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action After Patrol Team Attacked In Arunachal

An Assam Rifles soldier was killed in action and four others were injured after their patrol was attacked by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, along the border with Myanmar.
The attack happened at 6.30 am when soldiers of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on.
TRIBUTE TO OUR BRAVEHEART— The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 29, 2026
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles & All Ranks of Assam Rifles pay solemn tribute to Hav Jangkhokai Kuki who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 Sep 2026 and offer deep… pic.twitter.com/tcNVm7p7H4
The soldier who was killed in action was Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42. The injured soldiers are being treated in a military hospital.
Initial information indicated the attack was likely carried out by insurgents of the NSCN K-YA faction.
Security forces have launched an operation in the area to neutralise the insurgents, officials said.
The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region.
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