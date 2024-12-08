Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia Walks The Ramp At Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav In Delhi

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 6.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar surprised attendees with a stylish ramp walk at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show on Saturday. Held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, the event celebrated the vibrant cultural heritage of Northeast India. Both ministers had on traditional northeastern jackets, putting the spotlight on the region's rich fashion and textile traditions.

Mr Scindia, who oversees the Ministry for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, lauded the event as a tribute to the "culture and creativity" of the Northeast. Sharing the experience on X, he wrote, "Truly a celebration of culture and creativity! Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models. Honoured to be part of the event with my colleague Sh [Sukanta Majumdare] Ji."

Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models. Honoured to be part of the event with my colleague Sh @DrSukantaBJP… pic.twitter.com/eyj39NSvTm — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 7, 2024

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, highlights the cultural and economic potential of the eight northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim. Collectively known as the 'Ashtalakshmi', these states symbolise prosperity in its many forms.

The three-day festival (December 6-8) offered a platform to showcase the region's artisanal crafts, vibrant textile industry, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products. Activities included artisan exhibitions, grameen haats (rural markets), state-specific pavilions, and technical sessions addressing the region's developmental priorities.

PM Modi, while inaugurating the event, underlined the government's commitment to integrating the Northeast into India's growth narrative. "In the last decade, we have seen a wonderful journey of development in the Northeast," he said, as per The Telegraph.

Cities like Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, and Aizawl are set to become new beacons of growth, like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, he added.

Focusing on the region's untapped potential, PM Modi also said that the Northeast, with its vibrant culture and dynamic people, holds immense promise to propel India's growth in the coming years.