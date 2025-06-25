Multi-Layered Security In Place For Amarnath Yatra: Kashmir Police Chief

Multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra to ensure safe and smooth pilgrimage, Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi said on Wednesday.

"The Shri Amarnath Yatra this year is starting next week. Jammu-Kashmir Police and other security forces have made all security arrangements for the yatra. Compared to last year, this time there are multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements so as to make the yatra safe and smooth," the inspector general of Kashmir Police told reporters in Anantnag.

Mr Birdi visited the Nunwan base camp of the yatra along the Pahalgam axis and reviewed the security arrangements for the pilgrimage which starts July 3.

The IGP said the security arrangements for the 38-day pilgrimage have been divided into different levels, including zonal, and security drills were held at every level on Wednesday ahead of the yatra.

"The aim of the drills is to refine our alertness, and preparedness of our actions and responses at the time of any contingency. Such drills were conducted at every place like camps, roads or interior sections along the yatra routes so that all the security forces remain alert and know what specific tasks they have to carry out to fight any contingency," he added.

Asked about the local support to the yatra, Mr Birdi said the yatra cannot be conducted without the support of the local population.

"They become successful due to the help and support by the locals. This time also, the people are excited to welcome the yatris and provide them any possible help," the IGP said.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted drills at Pahalgam, Anantnag, and Qazigund" in south Kashmir; Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, and Sumbal in north Kahsmir's Bandipora district.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)