Properties Of 7 Pak-Based Men Attached In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua

They said the action was taken following orders of a special court in connection with cases registered at the Malhar police station.

Read Time: 2 mins
The attached properties include over 10 kanals of land in the Lohai Malhar area of Kathua, police said.
Jammu:

 Police on Friday attached immovable properties of seven people from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district who are allegedly involved in anti-national activities while operating from Pakistan, officials said.

They said the action was taken following orders of a special court in connection with cases registered at the Malhar police station. The attached properties include over 10 kanals of land in the Lohai Malhar area of Kathua district, valued at crores of rupees.

"A proclamation had earlier been issued against the seven accused, all residents of Tehsil Lohai Malhar, who are presently staying in Pakistan. As they remained on run, police, with assistance from the revenue department, identified and attached their immovable properties after completing all legal formalities under BNSS," an officer said.

The accused, whose properties were attached, include Mohd Ayaz alias Adeel Ansari, Abdul Kareem alias Bitta, Sarfraz Nawaz alias Nawaz Ahmad, Mohd Farooq alias Farooq Ahmed, Mohd Hafeez, Gul Mohammad, and Akhter Ali alias Niku, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

