Amar Colony Murder Accused Was Flagged To Cops By BJP MP Weeks Before Arrest

Nearly two months before Yash Bidhuri was arrested in connection with the Amar Colony murder case, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had formally written to Delhi Police alleging that he was falsely claiming to be the parliamentarian's grandson and misusing his name.

The April 6 letter, accessed by NDTV, was addressed to South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anant Mittal. In the letter, the South Delhi MP sought legal action against Yash Bidhuri and asserted that he had no relationship with him.

The complaint has now come into focus after Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Yash in connection with the Amar Colony shooting case, in which a 17-year-old boy died from his injuries.

MP Alleged Yash Bidhuri Was Misusing His Name

In the letter, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Yash, son of Anil Bidhuri and a resident of Tughlakabad village, was introducing himself as the MP's grandson.

The MP wrote that Yash was "telling people that he is my grandson" and categorically stated that he had no connection with him.

According to the complaint, Yash was allegedly travelling in vehicles displaying "Member of Parliament" and projecting influence using the MP's name.

The letter mentions two vehicle registration numbers and requests police to take legal action against him for allegedly misusing the parliamentarian's identity.

A video was also attached with the complaint, the letter said.

Amar Colony Murder Case

The complaint has gained significance after Yash's arrest in the Amar Colony murder case.

According to police, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was shot outside a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony on May 26 following an altercation. Investigators said the dispute began after the teenager objected to members of a group brushing past his chair while he was eating with a friend. The accused allegedly returned shortly afterwards and opened fire. The teenager died due to his injuries on June 1.

The Crime Branch later arrested Yash and another accused, Jai Kumar, in the case. A juvenile accused, alleged to have fired the shot, is already in custody, while one accused is on the run.

Police Clarified He Is Not Related To The MP

Following Yash's arrest, speculation surfaced on social media over whether he was related to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Delhi Police subsequently issued a clarification, stating that the accused was neither a relative nor a grandson of the BJP MP.