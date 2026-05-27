17-Year-Old Shot At Delhi Eatery After Objecting To Man Touching His Chair

A 17-year-old student was shot at a Delhi eatery after he objected to a group of young men brushing past his chair, leaving him critically injured and on ventilator support.

The incident, reported at 7:54 pm on Tuesday to the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi, has triggered an investigation with multiple teams scanning CCTV footage to track down the accused.

What Happened

According to police, the teenager, identified as Sahil, had gone to the eatery with his friends, when a group of boys passed by their table.

"During the movement, one of the boys touched the chair of the victim. The victim objected and asked him to walk properly," a police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

The group initially left the restaurant but returned after around four to five minutes.

One of the boys then fired one round at the victim before fleeing the spot. Police said only one bullet was fired in the incident. The victim was the only person injured, and no one else was harmed.

Police Response

Local police, along with the SHO and ACP, reached the spot soon after receiving the PCR call. However, the victim had already been taken to Moolchand Hospital by then.

Senior officers then reached the hospital, where they found the teenager unconscious and on ventilator support.

A crime team was called to inspect the scene of crime, and multiple teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage and carry out technical surveillance to identify the accused.

In one of the visuals, three boys are seen running away after the incident.

"Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused persons," the officer said.

Victim's Condition

The teenager was initially taken to Moolchand Hospital but was later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment.

He remains critical and is on ventilator support, though his condition is stated to be stable.