BMW, Fortuner Parking Dispute Between Neighbours Leads To Murder In Delhi

A dispute over parking vehicles escalated into a fatal shooting in East Delhi's Preet Vihar in the early hours of Monday. A 34-year-old man was allegedly shot dead following an argument with his brother's neighbour over parking space.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Nayyar (34), had come from Noida to meet his brother Paras Nayyar (43) in Preet Vihar. Soon after Pankaj arrived, an argument broke out between the brothers and their neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, over parking their vehicles.

According to the police, Sharma owns a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner and was living at the premises as a tenant. However, he had parking space allotted for only one vehicle. His BMW was already parked in the designated spot, and the dispute began late at night over parking the Fortuner.

The argument quickly escalated, and Sharma allegedly opened fire during the quarrel. Pankaj Nayyar sustained a gunshot injury to the chest and collapsed at the spot.

Police said two PCR calls were received in connection with the incident, the first at 02:22 am and the second at 02:26 am, both reporting a firing incident and a quarrel. The injured man was rushed to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, the accused and his accomplices fled from the spot. Gaurav Sharma is currently on the run.

An FIR has been registered at the Preet Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest.