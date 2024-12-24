Allu Arjun To Be Questioned Today In 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Case: 10 Points

Allu Arjun has been called to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad at 11 AM. He has earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation.

A stampede broke out at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' when Mr Arjun made a visit to the auditorium on December 4. A woman was killed and her eight-year-old son, Sri Tej, was critically injured.

Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested on December 8.

Mr Arjun was also arrested by the city police in the case on December 13. He was released from jail the next day after the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that Mr Arjun visited the theatre despite police permission being denied. The National Award winner has denied the charge.

The husband of the victim spoke to NDTV on Monday and said he does not blame Allu Arjun for the events of December 4 and is ready to withdraw the police case filed against him. Bhaskar, whose son is still in a coma and admitted to hospital, said he has received full support from the actor regarding the treatment of his child.

His daughter, he said, has not been told of her mother's death. "We have told her that she has gone to the village. She has no idea about what happened," he said.

The actor has announced assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the victim's family, while the producers of 'Pushpa-2' have extended financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh.

A massive protest took place outside the house of Allu Arjun in Hyderabad on Sunday with a large group of people, claiming to be students of Osmania University, barging into his residence. The protesters also threw tomatoes and broke flower pots inside the house.