Alleged Bomb Attack On BJP Workers In Bengal's Karimpur, Five Injured

Tension gripped Karimpur in West Bengal's Nadia district following allegations of a bomb attack targeting BJP workers. At least five BJP workers were injured in the incident.

According to local sources, the attack took place in the Sahebpara area under Karimpur-II Block while BJP workers were returning home after attending a public welfare camp. It is alleged that criminals hurled bombs at them, leaving several people seriously injured in the explosions.

The injured were first taken to Nadidanga Primary Health Centre. As their condition deteriorated, doctors referred them to Berhampore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Police from Thanarpara Police Station reached the spot after receiving information and have launched an investigation. The incident has heightened tensions in the area.

Local BJP leaders have alleged that the attack was carried out by criminals backed by the Trinamool Congress.

However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated.

Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the actual cause and identify those responsible.