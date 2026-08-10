Bengal BJP Chief Says His Name Was Misused For Extortion, Warns Of Action

The BJP's West Bengal chief, Samik Bhattacharya, has warned of strict action against those trying to extort money misusing the party's name. Even his name was used in one such instance, he said, asserting no BJP worker is involved in such activity.

Speaking at a business forum yesterday, he said he was recently informed that someone had been demanding money specifically using his name in New Town near Kolkata.

"When I asked the phone number, I saw my name and photograph on it. The SIM card had been issued in my name. I don't know how it was done. I asked the person to file a police complaint, and the calls were traced to Jalpaiguri and Siliguri," the BJP leader said.

Seven days later, the accused was arrested from the Salkia area of Howrah, he added.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will take strict action against those indulging in extortion, Bhattacharya asserted.

"This is my promise on behalf of my party. If you come across an extortion case, please directly come to me," he said.

The state BJP chief's remarks come at a time the party is facing charges of corruption and extortion at local levels, despite being in power for just three months. In a damage control move, the party has recently suspended 25 workers and show-caused 300 more for their alleged involvement in extortion charges.

The party has identified most of those allegedly involved in extortion cases as Trinamool workers who had jumped to the BJP after the party's recent victory, a senior leader claimed.

A source within the BJP further told NDTV that the matter came up during a meeting with the central leadership in Kolkata this week.

Trinamool's rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, now the Leader of the Opposition in state assembly, said it is the duty of the party to act against workers causing such disturbances.

He said he will also submit a list of BJP leaders allegedly involved in extortion cases to the state administration.

Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh, who is among the few who remain loyal to Mamata Banerjee, jabbed that within two months of being in power, the BJP is struggling to contain extortion within the party.

"Extortion within the BJP has goes to such an extent that leaders ranging from Samik Bhattacharya to Jitendra Tiwari are warning the party workers. Although the government has been in power for only two months, controlling extortion has become their primary concern. This shows the situation within the BJP," he said.