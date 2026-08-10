West Bengal Governor Asks Universities To Observe August 14 As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi has called upon all state and private universities in West Bengal, along with their affiliated colleges and institutions, to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' bringing students, faculty members and parents together to remember the horrors of Partition and its profound impact on Bengal.

According to a release from Lok Bhavan, Bengal, the observance will help the younger generation understand "one of the darkest chapters of our national history - the horrors of Partition, the immense suffering of those who lived through it, and the forces that led to it - and remain vigilant against forces that seek to divide us."

Sharing the official document in a social media post on X, the Lok Bhavan, Bengal, stated:

"Bengal bore the worst horrors of Partition, with millions facing displacement, loss of precious lives and livelihoods, and profound social, cultural and economic disruption."

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to be observed every year. According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this declaration will remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people during the partition.

"In a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots, the government has decided to observe August 14 every year as the day to commemorate their sacrifice," the official document had stated.

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"While the country has moved on, to become the largest democracy and the third-largest economy of the world, the pain of partition suffered by the nation can never be forgotten," the official announcement noted.

"While celebrating our Independence, a grateful nation also salutes those sons and daughters of our beloved motherland who had to sacrifice their lives in the frenzy of violence," the government asserted.