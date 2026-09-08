"Orwellian Dystopia": Court's Stinging Order On Noida District Magistrate, Frees Activist

It's payback time for Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam and other officials of Noida administration. Allahabad High Court has come down heavily on Roopam over the detention of a student activist under stringent National Security Act over alleged role in the labourers' unrest in the city a few months ago.

Quashing the detention of 24-year-old Delhi University student and activist Akriti Chaudhary, the Allahabad High Court has made strong observations against the Uttar Pradesh administration. The court has also directed a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Chaudhary who spent five months in detention before the court relief last week. The court has directed that the amount "should be recovered from the salary of the Gautam Buddha Nagar DM and other officers right down to the SHO".

The court strongly criticised the manner in which the detention order was passed by the Noida DM Medha Roopam.

In its stinging order, the court made a reference to English writer George Orwell, known for his dystopian novel '1984' and his allegorical novella 'Animal Farm'.

Making strong remarks on the detention order, the division bench categorically warned that continued "despotic" conduct by "errant" bureaucracy could reduce UP to an Orwellian Dystopia.

An Orwellian dystopia is a society characterised by severe government control, mass surveillance, and the manipulation of truth and language.

Read | "Concocted Story": Allahabad High Court Cancels 25-Year-Old's Detention Under NSA

A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev held that Chaudhary's continued incarceration under the NSA violated her fundamental right under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) as the detention order and grounds were devoid of material and were passed without application of mind.

Akriti Chaudhary is a history graduate from Delhi University and was arrested in connection with cases arising from the Noida workers' protest in April 2026.

Major labour protests rocked Noida in April this year

The UP Police subsequently invoked the National Security Act against Chaudhary and activist-journalist Satya Verma on May 13. They were among several activists arrested in cases relating to the peaceful protest seeking higher wages.

In its 15-page order dated September 2, the high court made several stinging observations on the roles of the bureaucracy and the police. It said officers are entrusted with immense powers because they bear responsibility for upholding the constitutional and legal rights, dignity, honour and welfare of citizens.

However, the high court stressed that they must remember that their loyalty is towards the Constitution and not the political executive. It further said that officers are servants who serve the people reminding them that "people are the masters in a democracy".

In this backdrop, the high court warned that when bureaucrats and police officers ignore their oath and act contrary to it, people may view them as an "oppressive vestige of the British Empire", creating an environment of civil unrest.

The high court was particularly critical of the conduct of the District Magistrate Medha Roopam, who had passed the NSA detention order.

It held that where the police report contained only allegations without credible supporting material, the District Magistrate was expected to examine the record before deciding whether the stringent provisions of the NSA were warranted.

The conduct of the Gautam Buddha Nagar DM who passed the impugned (under challenge) order is worthy of derision, the court said.

It further held that the circumstances revealed that the DM desired to set an example out of Chaudhary and deter others from exercising their right to freedom of speech and expression in public spaces in support of labourers.

The court observed that detention under the NSA is an exception and cannot be used as a substitute for ordinary criminal law.

The court held that the grounds of detention were "repetitive, speculative and are only opinion-based", without a shred of evidence or material supporting those opinions. It stressed that the grounds of detention must traverse beyond mere allegations and opinion.

It further directed that the court's displeasure against the DM and police officers involved in preparing the dossier be recorded in their service records.