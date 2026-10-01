Allahabad High Court Stays Appointment Letters For 4,543 UP Police Sub-Inspector Posts

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the issuance of appointment letters for 4,543 posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025. The court will hear the matter next on October 5. The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Anees Kumar Gupta while hearing petitions filed by Shyam Sundar, Kamlesh Yadav and others, and Yash Pandey and 44 others.

Senior advocate Ashok Khare and advocates Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Alok Mishra represented the petitioners before the court.

The recruitment drive for Sub-Inspector posts in the Civil Police and equivalent posts was advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The recruitment notification was issued on August 12, 2025.

A total of 15,75,706 applications were received for the recruitment. The written examination was conducted on March 14 and 15 in two shifts each day, with around 10.77 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.

The written examination result was declared on May 7.

Candidates had raised objections to changes made to certain questions in the examination. The petitioners alleged that their objections were not considered by the recruitment board, following which they approached the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from Deepak Gambhir)