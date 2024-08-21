All About VISTA, Air India's Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Service

Air India has launched its new ‘VISTA' wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) service across the existing wide-body fleet, except the newly inducted B777 and the A350 aircraft.



Powered by Bluebox Aviation, Vista allows passengers to access entertainment content on their devices. This move marks Air India's entry into streaming IFE, with plans for further expansion. It leverages Bluebox's experience and reliability data from its partnership with Vistara to ensure a seamless entertainment experience for passengers.



“We are excited to partner with Air India,” said Kevin Birchmore, VP Global Sales, Bluebox. “Together, we aim to set new standards for a customised customer experience and uninterrupted enjoyment that reflects both Air India's commitment to excellence and our commitment to engaging and entertaining customers on board.”



Vista allows customers to stream content on their devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices. The service also features a live map display for flight tracking, keeping passengers informed and engaged.



Air India's content library boasts over 950 hours of entertainment, including timeless favourites, award-winning titles, short films, acclaimed series, and curated content for children. The library is periodically updated to ensure a diverse range of options.



“At Air India, we are continuously striving to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our modern travellers,” said Rajesh Dogra, Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer. “[Vista] allows seamless integration of personal devices, enhancing the overall travel experience for our customers,” he added.



Vista will also be rolled out on narrow-body aircraft in the future.