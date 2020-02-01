Alert Cop Uncovers Cavity In Truck Ferrying Terrorists To Kashmir: Police

A major tragedy was averted when an alert policeman uncovered a cavity inside a truck. (Representational)

A major tragedy was averted when an alert policeman uncovered a cavity inside a truck, ferrying three armed terrorists to the Kashmir Valley, police said.

A gunbattle broke out between the terrorists and police after the cop spotted the cavity.

The policeman was injured, while all the three terrorists were killed in the gunbattle that broke out at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu.

The three terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Bhom Raj, who is a constable with the Nagrota police station and deployed for checking at the Bann Toll plaza, said he was unarmed and could not retaliate.

"Around 5 am, we intercepted a truck, JK03F-1478, for a routine checking. The driver, along with two more persons, was in the front seat of the truck and told us that they are carrying medicine and other items to Kashmir. But we were not satisfied," Mr Raj said.

The police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel asked the driver and two others to remove the cover and open the door of the truck, he said.

"I started checking the vehicle and saw a blanket and shoes near the gate, when I peeped inside the middle door of truck, I grew suspicious. I thought the truck is fully loaded with white bags, how come blanket and shoes are there," he said.

As soon as they removed the cover, some men, hiding in the cavity formed inside the truck, started firing at us, the policeman said.

"The CISF retaliated and gunned down a terrorist. The militants jumped down into the gorge and disappeared in thick forest area," he said.

Police said the terrorist group is suspected to have infiltrated from along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district to carry out an attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh met the injured policeman in the hospital and praised him for his bravery.