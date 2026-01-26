Akshita Dhankar: Woman Who Unfurled National Flag With President On Republic Day

Akshita Dhankar, a flight lieutenant with the Indian Air Force (IAF), was a part of one of India's highest ceremonial honours - unfurling the national flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu during the 77th Republic Day parade in the national capital. This symbolised both Dhankar's personal achievement and India's growing emphasis on women in uniform.

Who is Akshita Dhankar?

Born in Haryana's Kasni village, Akshita Dhankar is a flight lieutenant with the Indian Air Force. Her father was also a part of the IAF.

She studied at the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khasla college in Delhi - where she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC). She soon achieved the rank of Cadet Sergeant Major (CSM), earning recognition for her leadership and discipline, and helping her fulfill her dream of joining the IAF.

Determined to join the armed forces, Dhankar cleared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and secured a recommendation from the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Mysore. She was reportedly selected for the Administration (ADM) branch. Dhankar was commissioned as a flying officer in June 2023. Within three years, she rose to the post of a flight lieutenant.

Women from tri-forces leading R-Day parade

Simran Bala, Assistant Commandant, has scripted history by leading an all-male contingent at the Republic Day parade today. Over 140 male CRPF personnel marched alongside Bala.

Bala, 26, is from Jammu and Kashmir.

Another woman, Nikita Chaudhary - squadron leader - led the marching contingent alongside flight lieutenants Prakhar Chandrakar and Dinesh.