Twist In Air Force Officer's Assault Case In Bengaluru, New Video Emerges

In a twist, after a couple serving in the Indian Air Force was assaulted in Bengaluru, a new video has emerged showing one of them thrashing the alleged attacker. Both sides attacked each other, cops have confirmed, suggesting it was not one-sided violence.

The development comes after Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose posted a video, with blood on his face and neck, narrating the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devraj D clarified that it was not a case of Kannadigas vs non-Kannadigas, as claims emerged on social media when the video went viral.

The accused has also filed a counter-complaint against the Air Force officer.

Yesterday, Wing Commander Bose alleged that "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and me, I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

The officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Bose, was taking her husband to the airport early morning from DRDO Colony in Bengaluru's CV Raman Nagar.

The video went viral, but initially it was unclear what triggered the assault.

A new video has emerged showing the accused, Vikas Kumar, and the officer attacking each other on a pavement in Bengaluru. The accused, in a green neon jacket, was pushed by the officer, who grabbed his neck while his wife was trying to stop him. Bystanders on the footpath intervened to stop the fight, talking to Wing Commander Bose. The accused was seen calling someone, after which the officer punched him. The man fell to the ground and kicked the officer who went after him as locals tried to stop him.

At least four CCTV footage of the "road rage" emerged, showing both parties attacking each other. The officer in the video alleged that people came and "started abusing" them, and the man picked a stone and tried to smash it on his car's window, and it hit his head.

Squadron Leader Madhumita filed a complaint with the cops alleging that the biker was riding rashly and almost hit her car. She looked at him, and the biker crossed our car and stopped it in front of us and started abusing her and her husband. The officer alleged that when they got out of the car, the biker hit her husband with a stone and said, "You are from DRDO, I can see the sticker. This is Kannada land. I will see you." "I told my husband to sit in the car, but he came again and dragged him on the road...the mob was hitting us."

'Case Of Road Rage'

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D said, "This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other...His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider."

Wing Commander Bose suffered injuries to his face and head.

"When they came to the police station, the police officer advised him to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and return to file the FIR. But he was getting late, and he left for the airport. After he went live with the video, we found Madhumita's details and contacted the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and complained. We have registered an FIR," the DCP told PTI.

During questioning, the accused claimed he was passing by when the woman allegedly remarked. He said, he asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the officer, asking, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed. "We have ample video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP added.

Wing Commander Bose in the video said "Thankfully, my wife was there to take me out and we went to the police station to file a complaint, but there is no response from there," he added. "This is what Karnataka has become, seeing the truth, the reality...I couldn't believe it. God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don't help us, I will retaliate," the officer said while he recorded the video in a car."