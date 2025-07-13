Video: Swiggy Delivery Agent Assaulted On Busy Bengaluru Road

A Swiggy delivery executive was brutally assaulted by three unidentified men at a traffic signal near Modi Hospital Junction in Bengaluru late last night, showed a video in another disturbing case of road rage.

The incident occurred when the delivery executive stopped his bike at a traffic signal. A vehicle behind him, allegedly carrying three men, honked and demanded that he move ahead despite the traffic light showing red. When the delivery rider tried to explain that he was simply obeying traffic rules, an argument broke out.

Within moments, the verbal spat escalated into a violent attack, with all three men stepping out of their vehicle and physically assaulting the rider, punching and kicking him until he was left bleeding on the roadside.

The brutal attack was captured on camera.

The victim suspects the men who attacked him were drunk.

The assailants fled the scene after the attack. The injured delivery boy has approached the Basaveshwaranagar Police Station to file an official complaint.

Authorities at Basaveshwaranagar Police Station have said that they will investigate the complaint and assured that a case would be registered.



