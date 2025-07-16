Robbers Steal Gold, Cash Worth Rs 66 Lakh From Retired Officer's Pune House

Two robbers allegedly looted gold, diamond ornaments and cash worth Rs 66 lakh from the house of a retired Wing Commander after threatening him in Wanwadi area of Pune city in the earlyhours of Tuesday, police said.

The 78-year-old retired air force officer lodged a complaint in this connection, they said.

As per the complaint, when he and his wife were asleep, two unidentified persons wearing black masks, sneaked into their bedroom around 2.30 am, and threatened him by waking him and demanding the keys of the cupboard.

"They later opened the cupboard and decamped with gold and diamond ornaments worth more than Rs 5 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh collectively over Rs 66 lakh," an official from the Wanwadi police station said.

While leaving the house, the duo allegedly warned the couple not to make any movement and threatened them of dire consequences, he said.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and formed teams to conduct a probe," the official said.

