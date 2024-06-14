Out For Walk, Senior Citizen Hit With Iron Rod On Head In Pune, Dies: Cops

A 77-year-old man who was hit on the head with an iron rod in Pune's Aundh area allegedly by minors who wanted to rob him succumbed to his injuries on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when septuagenarian Sameer Roychowdhary was out on a morning walk, he said.

"Six minors intercepted him at around 5:20am and hit him on the head with an iron rod when he resisted their robbery attempt. The gang also assaulted two more people. Roychowdhary was declared dead on Friday. His liver and eyes were donated after his family gave consent," the official said.

Four of the minors have been held while efforts are on to arrest the remaining two, he said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 396 (murder during dacoity), the official said.

A citizens' forum in Aundh said it would be holding a candle march on Saturday to protest the death of Roychowdhary.

