Man Stabbed To Death After Refusing To Share Mobile Hotspot Connection In Pune

The accused then attacked him with sharp weapons, police said (Representational)

A 47-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on the road after refusing to share mobile hotspot connection with strangers in Hadapsar area in Pune, police said.

A man was arrested and three minors detained in connection with the incident that took place late Sunday night, said an official.

The victim was identified as Vasudeo Ramchandra Kulkarni, a loan agent.

Mr Kulkarni was approached by a group of youngsters who asked him to share mobile hotspot connection, said the police official.

He refused to share the connection with strangers, which led to an altercation and he allegedly slapped one of the suspects.

"The accused then attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting injuries on the face and other parts of the body," said the official.

"We have arrested Mayur Bhosale (19) and three juveniles, and further investigation is on," he added.

