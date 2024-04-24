Man Hacks Women Technician To Death After Fight Over Electricity Bill: Pune Cops

She was rushed to hospital where she died, police said (Representational)

A 33-year-old man allegedly hacked a woman technician of the MSEDCL to death over a dispute about electricity bill in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

Abhijit Pote allegedly attacked Rinku Thite (26) inside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd's office at Morgaon in Baramati tehsil in the morning, said an official of Supa police station.

Pote had earlier complained that he had received an inflated bill of Rs 570, but apparently no action was taken.

He allegedly went to the MSEDCL office on Wednesday morning and attacked Ms Thite, who had returned after a ten-day leave, with a sharp weapon. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to the injuries during treatment, the police official said.

"We have arrested Pote under relevant sections of IPC including 302 (murder) and further probe is on," he said.

