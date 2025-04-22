Air Force Officer Charged With 'Attempt To Murder' In Bengaluru Assault Case

Indian Air Force officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who was allegedly assaulted by a biker in Bengaluru during a "road rage", is now facing a case of 'Attempt to Murder' after the biker, Vikas Kumar, filed a counter-case against the officer.

Both sides attacked each other, cops have confirmed, suggesting it was not one-sided violence. The Wing Commander earlier posted a video, alleging that the biker stopped his car and started abusing him in Kannada, and when he saw a DRDO sticker on his car, Vikas allegedly said, "You DRDO people."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devraj D clarified that it was not a case of Kannadigas vs non-Kannadigas, as claims emerged on social media when the video went viral.

Based on Vikas' complaint, the police filed a case under relevant sections of the new penal code, charging Wing Commander Bose of 'Attempt to Murder', ' Voluntarily causing hurt', 'Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace'.

The development in the incident comes after Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose posted a video, with blood on his face and neck, narrating the incident.

Yesterday, Wing Commander Bose alleged that "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and me, I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood." The officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Bose, was taking her husband to the airport early morning from DRDO Colony in Bengaluru's CV Raman Nagar.

The next day, a video emerged showing the accused, Vikas Kumar, and the officer attacking each other on a pavement in Bengaluru. The accused, in a green neon jacket, was pushed by the officer, who grabbed his neck while his wife was trying to stop him. Bystanders on the footpath intervened to stop the fight, talking to Wing Commander Bose. The accused was seen calling someone, after which the officer punched him. The man fell to the ground and kicked the officer who went after him as locals tried to stop him.

At least four CCTV footage of the "road rage" emerged, showing both parties attacking each other. The officer in the video alleged that people came and "started abusing" them, and the man picked a stone and tried to smash it on his car's window, and it hit his head.

The Bengaluru Police chief, B Dayananda, said they have taken action based on the CCTV footage. He appealed that people should approach the cops and not post on social media after the officer shared a video on Instagram, narrating the incident. The Bengaluru police chief said even if you post on social media, "it has to be factual", adding that "If people are not satisfied with the police action, then they can have complaints, but first approach us."

Squadron Leader Madhumita filed a complaint with the cops alleging that the biker was riding rashly and almost hit her car. She looked at him, and the biker crossed our car and stopped it in front of us and started abusing her and her husband. The officer alleged that when they got out of the car, the biker hit her husband with a stone and said, "You are from DRDO, I can see the sticker. This is Kannada land. I will see you." "I told my husband to sit in the car, but he came again and dragged him on the road...the mob was hitting us."

'Case Of Road Rage'

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D said, "This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other...His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider."

Wing Commander Bose suffered injuries to his face and head.

"When they came to the police station, the police officer advised him to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and return to file the FIR. But he was getting late, and he left for the airport. After he went live with the video, we found Madhumita's details and contacted the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and complained. We have registered an FIR," the DCP said..

During questioning, the accused claimed he was passing by when the woman allegedly remarked. He said, he asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the officer, asking, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed. "We have ample video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP added.