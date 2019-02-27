'Nation Stands With You': Akhilesh Yadav To Pilot In Pakistan's Custody

Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday saluted the Indian Air Force (File)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the nation stands with him and is praying for his safe return.

"I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you," Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

In a brief statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal RG K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured an Indian pilot. Later, the government confirmed that the pilot was in Pakistan's custody.

The statement followed fresh India-Pakistan confrontations a day after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism action against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror training camp at Balakot in Pakistan, based on credible evidence that Jaish-e-Mohammed intended to launch more attacks.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had Tuesday said, "I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations".