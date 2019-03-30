Akhilesh Yadav Fields Own Candidate In Gorakhpur, As Nishad Party Quits

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party named a candidate after Nishad Party left SP-BSP-RLD alliance

The Samajwadi Party today announced Ram Bhuwal Nishad as its candidate from the prestigious Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement came after the Nishad Party sprang a surprise on Friday night by parting ways with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ram Bhuwal Nishan will be the nominee from Gorakhpur, a Samajwadi Party release said. Ram Bhuwal Nishad is a two-time legislator or MLA from Kaudiram assembly seat, now Gorakhpur rural, and had also been the fisheries minister during BSP chief Mayawati's government in 2007.

The Samajwadi Party also announced that Ram Kumar will be its nominee on the Kanpur seat.

It was only four days ago that the Nishad Party had joined the alliance and it was believed that sitting member of parliament, Pravin Nishad, would once again be fielded from the seat.

The Nishad party is headed by Sanjay Nishad, the father of Pravin Nishad, who had won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2018 by-elections.

The win had been remarkable, as Gorakhpur was considered a bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had represented the parliamentary constituency several times in the past.



