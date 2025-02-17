"Tried To Help...": Man, 29, Associated With Nishad Party Dies By Suicide In UP

A 29-year-old man associated with the Nishad Party committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Monday.

The man has been identified as Dharmatma Nishad (29), a resident of Narkatha village in Paniyara police station area of Maharajganj district.

The man recently made serious allegations against Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad.

"I lost the battle of my life. This is my last message. Today after a lot of thinking, I have decided that this world is of no use to me. I tried to help as many people as I could according to my capacity and many times I even helped people beyond my capacity. Due to this, I made thousands of political and social enemies, yet I continued to raise the voice of the exploited, deprived and weak people of the society," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post (in Hindi) on Sunday morning.

"Meanwhile, I had to face many false cases and go to jail many times, yet I did not let my steps stop and continued helping people," he said.

Ending his letter, he wrote, "If I am leaving this world, the biggest reason for this is Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad and his sons Praveen Kumar Nishad and (Engineer) Shravan Kumar Nishad and my wicked traitor friend Jai Prakash Nishad. I am saying again that if I wanted to kill, I could have killed these traitors anytime, but I did not want to become a murderer." "If I have made any mistake with anyone knowingly or unknowingly in my social and political life, then you people please forgive me and take care of my family. Forgive me mother, Anjali, Bhaiya, Didi," he said.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said the case is being investigated.

Police force is deployed on the spot. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, he added.

Reacting to the suicide case, Sanjay Nishad said, "Dharmatma Nishad was an active worker of my party and I am shocked by the news of his suicide. Dharmatma's death is deeply saddening and a personal loss for me. I have always helped Dharmatma at every possible time from my side, but during this an unfortunate and false comment has been made against me and my family members from the social media account of Dharmatma Nishad." "I am fully confident that Dharmatma Nishad can never do this. Through this post, an attempt has been made to tarnish my image, that of my family and the Nishad party. Hence, I demand an impartial probe of this matter so that truth emerges and it may be known why Dharmatma took such an extreme step, and which person posted this (on social media) to tarnish the image," he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS against a named accused Jai Prakash Nishad and three unknown persons at the Paniyara police station on Tuesday, police said.

