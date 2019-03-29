Underdog Who Won In Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur, May Switch Over To BJP

Sanjay Nishad, chief of Nishad Party, meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The politician who did the unthinkable by defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur in the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls may switch over to the BJP, in what could be a blow to the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati-Ajit Singh coalition in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2018, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati launched a test version of their alliance on the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats by taking on the BJP jointly in bypolls to the seats of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Maurya.

In a result they shocked many, and led to the UP gathbandhan in its present state, the SP-BSP joint candidates won both seats.

The victory was astonishing in Gorakhpur, where the Samajdwai Party has fielded Praveen Nishad of the Nishad party, an eastern Uttar Pradesh grouping with support from the OBC Nishad community, on a Samajwadi Party symbol. Mr Nishad managed to defeat the BJP on a seat Yogi Adityanath held continuously for over two decades.

Praveen Nishad's father Sanjay heads the Nishad party. Two days ago, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference in Lucknow, with Nishad party leaders besides him, and announced that the Nishad party would be part of the UP gathbandhan. There was speculation that Praveen Nishad would be given the ticket from Gorakhpur again, but Akhilesh Yadav did not announce it.

But within 48 hours, the Nishad party chief has met with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and told the media his party was not with the gathbandhan anymore. "Akhilesh Yadav had said he'll make announcement on seats for our party. But they didn't put our name on poster/letter or anything. My party workers, authorities, core committee were upset," Mr Nishad said, adding that his party was now free to either contest independently or go with another formation.

Sources say the Nishad party is angry at not getting the Gorakhpur seat despite them getting the shock victory there. It's not clear whether the switch to the BJP will go through or whether Akhilesh Yadav will placate the leaders.

