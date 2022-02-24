Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 8

Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the anti-drugs law. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday was sent to judicial custody till March 8 by Mohali court.

Mr Majithia surrendered in the court today and applied for regular bail in a drug case registered against him in December last year.

Mr Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24 had dismissed Mr Majithia's anticipatory bail plea.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to Mr Majithia till February 23 in view of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Mr Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year.

