Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Summoned By Top Sikh Body Over Rebels' Allegations

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal has been summoned by Akal Takht - the highest temporal seat of the Sikh religion - on the allegations levelled by rebel Akalis. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has asked Mr Badal to to submit a written explanation on rebel leaders' accusations that "he did not represent the sentiments of the panth".

Mr Badal has been asked to respond within 15 days.

A group of rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders had appeared before the Akal Takht Sahib on July 1 and apologised for the "mistakes" committed when their party was in power in the state between 2007 and 2017. They handed the apology letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The jathedar issued a statement after a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibs - five Sikh high priests.

"According to a complaint by some senior leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal did not express the sectarian sentiments. Therefore, the SAD president has been asked to personally appear before the Akal Takht Sahib to give a written explanation of the accusations within 15 days," said a statement issued by the Akal Takht.

It also sought a clarification from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding the allegations levelled by some Akali leaders on spending Rs 90 lakh on advertisements.

They sought forgiveness for the "four mistakes" during the former SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

They blamed the SAD chief, who was the deputy chief minister at the time, for the "mistakes"

Rebels alleged in the letter that the SGPC had spent nearly Rs 90 lakh on advertisements in newspapers to justify the decision to pardon the Dera chief.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief in the blasphemy case based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision.

Their letter also referred to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, saying the then Akali government could not ensure punishment to the guilty in these cases.

Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur are among the prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt against Mr Badal.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler has responded to the summons and said that they will follow all the instructions of the Akal Takht Sahib and everyone in Akali Dal, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, will appear before it.