After Summons, Bhagwant Mann, Akal Takht Face Off Over Time Of Appearance

A fresh flashpoint has emerged between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, over the timing of the chief minister's appearance before the clergy for his alleged "anti-Sikh" statements.

On Tuesday, the Akal Takht Secretariat issued a statement rescheduling Mann's appearance from 10 am on Thursday, January 15, to 4.30 pm the same day. The secretariat claimed that the change was made after a request from the chief minister, who had cited prior engagements.

Responding quickly on X, Chief Minister Mann denied having made any such request. "Neither I nor my office has made any request to change the timing. As a humble Sikh, I will present myself at Sri Akal Takht Sahib at 10 AM on January 15, as originally planned," he wrote.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said at a press conference last week that Mann has been summoned to the Akal Takht secretariat to explain his alleged "anti-Sikh" conduct.

The Jathedar said the chief minister had been exhibiting an "anti-Sikh" mindset and making repeated objectionable remarks in violation of the 'Sikh Rehat Maryada' (code of conduct) while challenging the authority of Akal Takht. He added that Mann had repeatedly questioned the principle of 'Guru Ki Golak' (monetary offerings to the guru), blessed by the Sikh Gurus, thereby deeply hurting Sikh sentiments.

Mann's summoning by the Akal Takht comes at a time when his government has registered a police case over alleged discrepancies in the printing and distribution of 328 'saroops' (copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib. Employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body that runs and manages Sikh historical gurudwaras, have been named in the case.