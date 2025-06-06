In A First, No Message By Akhal Takht Leader On Op Blue Star Anniversary

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The acting Jathedar of Akal Takht did not deliver a customary message on Operation Blue Star's anniversary. Kuldeep Singh Gargaj performed a prayer instead, marking a significant break from tradition. The event in Amritsar occurred under heavy security amid tensions over Mr Gargaj's speaking rights.

For the first time during the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, did not deliver the customary message to the Sikh community. Instead, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj performed a prayer during which he stated that the message was being conveyed through the prayer itself.

This marks a significant break from tradition. In previous years, the Akal Takht Jathedar would directly address the community with a message on the anniversary. However, this year, the event was conducted under heavy security in Amritsar, and tension was visible over whether Mr Gargaj should be allowed to speak.

Several Sikh organisations had objected to Mr Gargaj delivering any message, arguing that his appointment as acting Jathedar was not conducted in accordance with established religious traditions and ceremonies. To avoid confrontation, Mr Gargaj chose not to deliver a speech and limited his role to offering prayers inside the Golden Temple complex on Friday, the 41st anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Tensions with Damdami Taksal Chief

The controversy deepened due to open opposition from another Sikh organisation called Damdami Taksal and its chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, who has been vocal against Mr Gargaj's appointment since March. Mr Dhumma has claimed that the selection process lacked adherence to traditional religious procedures and did not enjoy widespread support among the Sikh community.

According to sources, Mr Dhumma had placed a condition that Mr Gargaj must refrain from issuing any message to ensure peaceful observance of the anniversary. In light of this, Mr Gargaj avoided any direct address and limited his communication to what was expressed during the prayer.

Prayer Mentions Sikh Concerns

During the prayer, Mr Gargaj raised several issues, including alleged targeting of Sikhs in India and abroad, the ongoing concept and discourse around a Sikh homeland and perceived discrimination faced by the Sikh community.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Gargaj said, "I have conveyed my message in the ardas (prayer) which I performed during the anniversary." He further added that he wanted to avoid any confrontation within the Sikh community.

During the prayer session inside the Golden Temple, emotions ran high. Some Sikh organisations reportedly raised slogans in support of Khalistan. In the wake of Operation Blue Star's anniversary, several Sikh organisations called for a bandh (shutdown) in Amritsar. Heavy security was deployed across the city, especially at sensitive locations and around the Golden Temple complex, to prevent any incidents.

Police personnel in plain clothes were also stationed inside the Golden Temple to ensure peace and monitor any signs of confrontation or unrest.

