'Nothing Will Give India More Happiness Than...': Ajit Doval On Ukraine

Ajit Doval said India has regularly engaged with both Russia and Ukraine

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval last evening joined his counterparts from several countries for a conference in Saudi Arabia that aims to find ways for a "peaceful resolution" to the Ukraine conflict.

The two-day conference, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah, is being attended by top security officials of around 40 countries.

Sources say Russia has not been invited to the conference.

Mr Doval said that India has regularly engaged with both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and that it will remain an active and willing partner to find a lasting and comprehensive solution to the crisis.

"Nothing will give India more happiness and satisfaction than such an outcome," Mr Doval said.

"India's approach has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy. This is the only way forward for peace," he said.

Mr Doval said the proposal should be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine.

"The meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening the consequences of the conflict. Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this," he said.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan.

PM Modi told Zelensky that India will do whatever possible to find a solution to the conflict.