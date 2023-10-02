Ajay Alok, Pratyush Kanth Appointed As New BJP National Spokespersons

Ajay Alok joined the BJP in April this year. (File)

The BJP on Monday appointed Ajay Alok, a former JD(U) leader, and Pratyush Kanth, who has been with the party's Delhi unit, its national spokespersons.

Ajay Alok has long been a visible face on news channels, defending and espousing the policies of the BJP. He was expelled from the JD(U) as the party drifted from the BJP. Ajay Alok joined the BJP in April this year.

A BJP statement said party president JP Nadda has appointed both of them its national spokespersons.

