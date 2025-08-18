Airtel Services Temporarily Down In Delhi-NCR, Company Apologises

Airtel users in Delhi and neighbouring areas are facing an outage, with many complaining of not being able to make calls, send messages and access the internet. Some have also said that they are not getting a signal at all.

The telecom company has confirmed that it is experiencing a network outage and said it is working on restoring services as soon as possible.

Users began reporting the outage on Downdetector around 3.30 pm and, by 4.26 pm, over 3,600 people had said they were experiencing issues.

Several people also took to X to share the problems they were facing.

"Hi @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia Voice service is down in Gurugram for last 30 mins, only internet is working, can't make outgoing or receive incoming. What is happening??," a user named Hemant Sharma posted on X.

"Is Airtel Network down in Delhi? Since 1 hour, I am facing calling issue, incoming and outgoing both. @airtelindia," another user, Rahul Srivastava, asked.

A third user, Prajwal Goyal, asked for the issue to be resolved at the earliest.

"@airtelindia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious Please resolve this issue #AirtelDown #airtelindia (sic)," he wrote.

Responding to Mr Goyal's post, the company wrote from its handle @Airtel_Presence at 4.18 pm: "Prajwal, we are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel."

Sharing an update later, Airtel said a "major part" of the outage in voice services in Delhi-NCR has been resolved.