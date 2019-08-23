'Embarrassing For Me': Judge Slams Aircel-Maxis Case Investigators

The court reserved order on Chidambarams' anticipatory bail application for September 3 (File Photo)

A Delhi Court Friday refused to adjourn the Aircel-Maxis case against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram on the pleas by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought the adjournment saying that another case pertaining to INX Media involving them was pending before the Supreme Court.

Special Judge OP Saini took strong objection to the agencies seeking repeated adjournments, saying "things have become very embarrassing for me".

The court then reserved order on the Chidambarams' anticipatory bail application for September 3, extending the interim protection from arrest to them till then.

It, however, gave liberty to CBI and ED to argue any time before that date.

"I do not find any merit in the application of agencies to adjourn the matter. Why you (CBI, ED) asking adjournments day after day? You are making such arguments for an year. Things have become very embarrassing for me. You have been seeking adjournment day after day. Put up for orders for September 3. They can argue before that whenever they may argue," the court said.

It said that both the matters - Aircel Maxis and INX Media - were different.

On agencies' argument that both cases involved FIPB approvals, the court said there were hundreds were such matters.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.